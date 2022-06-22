Highway 31 Crash Near Atmore Claims Life Of Alabama Man

June 22, 2022

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 31 west of Atmore claimed the life of an Alabama man.

The crash happened in Baldwin County about 3:22 p.m. Monday. Tuesday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by 85-year old Winston Killam of Bay Minette was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 33-year old Andrew Shoots of Foley. Killam was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 