Highway 31 Crash Near Atmore Claims Life Of Alabama Man

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 31 west of Atmore claimed the life of an Alabama man.

The crash happened in Baldwin County about 3:22 p.m. Monday. Tuesday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2003 Saturn Ion driven by 85-year old Winston Killam of Bay Minette was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by 33-year old Andrew Shoots of Foley. Killam was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.