High Today Around 101; Slight Chance Of Isolated Thunderstorms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.