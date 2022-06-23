High Today Around 101; Slight Chance Of Isolated Thunderstorms

June 23, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 