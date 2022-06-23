High Today Around 101; Slight Chance Of Isolated Thunderstorms
June 23, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
