Here’s Who Qualified For The Ballot This Year Locally, And Who Won Automatically

Candidate qualifying ended at noon Friday in Florida, setting this year’s ballot in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

Several candidates were automatically elected Friday because no one qualified to run against them. They are noted below.

Here is the complete list for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties:

FEDERAL OFFICES

U.S. Senate

Val Demings (D)

Steven B. Grant (NPA)

Dennis Misigoy (LPF)

Tuan TQ Nguyen (NPA)

Marco Rubio (R) (incumbent)

William Sanchez (D)

U.S. Representative District 1

Matt Gaetz (R) (incumbent)

Bryan Jones (R)

Rebekah Jones (D)

Mark Lombardo (R)

Greg Merk (R)

Peggy Schiller (D)

FLORIDA STATE OFFICES

State Senate District 1

Doug Broxson (R) (incumbent)

John Mills (R)

Charlie Nichols (D)

State Representative District 1

Mike Hill (R)

Franscine Mathis (D)

Michelle Salzman (R) (incumbent)

State Representative District 2

Alex Andrade (R) (incumbent)

Greg Litton (R)

Carollyn Rabeca Taylor (D)

State Representative District 3

Mariya Calkins (R)

Sandra Maddox (Write-in)

Joel Rudman (R)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Partisan Races

County Commission District 2 (open primary)

Kevin Brown (R)

Michael Kohler (R)

Chance Walsh (R)

County Commission District 4

Robert Bender (R) (incumbent)

Myra J. Van Hoose (D)

Stan McDaniels (R)

ECUA District 2

Lois Benson (R) (incumbent)

Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (D)

ECUA District 4

Dale Perkins (R) (automatically elected)

Non-partisan races

School Board District 1

Kevin Adams (incumbent)

Connor Mann

School Board District 2

Paul Fetsko (incumbent)

Raymond Guillory

Kells Hetherington

School Board District 3

Laura Dortch Edler (incumbent)

David Williams

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Thomas Campanella

Jeremy Johnson

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District Group 2

Johnnie Odom (automatically elected)

Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District Group 3

Travis Tharp (automatically elected)

County Judge Group 1

Paul Hamlin

Scott Ritchie

County Court Judge Group 3

Barry Dickson Jr. (automatically elected)

Century

Related story: No Candidate Qualifies To Run For Two Century Council Seats. It’s Unclear What Happens Next.

Council Seat 3

(no candidate qualified)

Council Seat 4

(no candidate qualified)

Council Seat 5

Sandra McMurray Jackson (automatically elected)

Pensacola



Mayor

Jewel Cannada-Wynn

Sherri Myers

Darcy (D.C.) Reeves

Steven Sharp

Council District 2

Charletha Powell

Brian Hoffman

Charles L. Bare

Brian Wyer

Council District 4

Jared Moore (automatically elected)

Council District 6

Allison Patton

Maureen “Mo” Padden

Ann Hill (incumbent)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY



Partisan Races



County Commissioner District 2

Jeff Ates IV (R)

Rickie Cotton Jr. (R)

Kerry Smith (R)

Clifton Wheeler (Write-in)

Howard Steele (R)

County Commissioner District 4

Ray Eddington (R)

Harlan Hall (Write-in)

Dave Piech (R) (incumbent)

Non-partisan races



County Court Judge, Group 1

Robert Hilliard

School Board District 1

Wayne Patterson

Linda Sanborn (incumbent)

School Board District 3

Carol Boston (incumbent)

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster

School Board District 5

Scott Peden

Pete Peters

Gregory Seltzer

Jay

Mayor

Shon Owens (automatically elected)

Councilmember

Nina Hendricks (automatically elected)

Councilmember