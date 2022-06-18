No Candidate Qualifies To Run For Two Century Council Seats. It’s Unclear What Happens Next.

No candidates filed to run for two of three Century town council seats that are up for election this year.

And for now, it’s not clear what will happen.

Incumbent Sandra McMurray Jackson was automatically reelected Friday when she was the only candidate to qualify for Seat 5 on the five-member council.

No one qualified by the state-mandated noon deadline on Friday to run for Seat 3, currently held by Leonard White, and Seat 4, currently held by James Smith, Jr.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford had just one simple statement for now as his office works to determine what happens next.

“We are looking into it,” Stafford texted NorthEscambia.com Friday afternoon.

Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington said she believes the possibility exists to reopen the qualifying period, but it remains to be seen if that is the next step.

Pictured top: Leonard White, James Smith, Jr., and Sandra McMurray Jackson at a Century Town Council meeting on May 3. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.