Here’s How To Donate Today During The ‘Donut Strike For Manna’

June 24, 2022

Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are on strike through Friday — from doughnuts.

The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect truckloads of food for Manna food pantries.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the today from 3-6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment
  • Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Beulah
  • Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola
  • Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola
  • Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace
  • Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

Pictured: Collecting food during the Donut Strike for Manna at Winn Dixie in Cantonment and Publix. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 