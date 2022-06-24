Here’s How To Donate Today During The ‘Donut Strike For Manna’

Local law enforcement agencies and fire departments are on strike through Friday — from doughnuts.

The first responders have vowed not to devour a single doughnut until they finish work on their goal to collect truckloads of food for Manna food pantries.

First responders will be accepting grocery donations from the today from 3-6 p.m. at the following locations:

Winn-Dixie, 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix, 8684 Beulah Road, Beulah

Sam’s Club, 1250 Airport Boulevard, Pensacola

Walmart, 2650 Creighton Road, Pensacola

Winn Dixie, 4224 Highway 90, Pace

Publix, 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

Pictured: Collecting food during the Donut Strike for Manna at Winn Dixie in Cantonment and Publix. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.