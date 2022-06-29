Good Chance Of Showers And Storms The Next Several Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.