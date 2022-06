Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Florida gas prices continue to increase.

The average price per gallon in the state Sunday night was $4.88, up from $4.76 a week ago.

A gallon of regular unleaded was an average of $4.69 per gallon in Escambia County.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $4.49 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the warehouse clubs at the lowest price at $4.47.

The national average topped $5 on Sunday.