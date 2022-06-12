Flomaton Police Have A New Incident Command Center

The Flomaton Police Department has a new incident command center.

The trailer was purchased by the Alabama Department of Homeland Security and provided by the Escambia County (AL) Emergency Management Agency. Flomaton PD converted it into the command center for use in Flomaton and to provide mutual aid to neighboring agencies and communities.

According to Flomaton Police, the command center will be used at festivals and public gatherings, large incidents, search and rescue, lengthy fire scenes, drone operation and other operations.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com




