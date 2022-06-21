First Day Of Summer: Heat Wave Continues, Slight Chance Of An Afternoon Shower

Even though we’ve had many days in the mid to upper 90s, today is the first official day of summer (the astronomical summer on the calendar).

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.