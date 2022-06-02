Escambia Workforce Education Programs Lead The Way In Industry Certifications

More than 1 in 10 entrepreneurship and small business certifications awarded in Florida last school year were by Escambia County students.

Over 7,500 students in the state earned a certification, with 771 of those in Escambia County

Certifications were awarded at local schools as follows:

West Florida High – 296

Tate High – 192

Pine Forest High – 100

Northview High – 86

Washington High – 70

Pensacola High – 18

Escambia High – 9

“Students in Escambia County are learning the skills they need to become the business leaders of tomorrow,” said Escambia County School District Director of Workforce Education Steven Harrell. “These certifications prove these students have learned the core concepts of entrepreneurship, like recognizing and evaluating opportunities; planning for, starting, and operating a business; marketing and sales; venture capital and seed funding; and financial management.”