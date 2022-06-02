Escambia Workforce Education Programs Lead The Way In Industry Certifications

June 2, 2022

More than 1 in 10 entrepreneurship and small business certifications awarded in Florida last school year were by Escambia County students.

Over 7,500 students in the state earned a certification, with 771 of those in Escambia County

Certifications were awarded at local schools as follows:

  • West Florida High – 296
  • Tate High – 192
  • Pine Forest High – 100
  • Northview High – 86
  • Washington High – 70
  • Pensacola High – 18
  • Escambia High – 9

“Students in Escambia County are learning the skills they need to become the business leaders of tomorrow,” said Escambia County School District Director of Workforce Education Steven Harrell. “These certifications prove these students have learned the core concepts of entrepreneurship, like recognizing and evaluating opportunities; planning for, starting, and operating a business; marketing and sales; venture capital and seed funding; and financial management.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 