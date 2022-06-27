Escambia Man Gets 30 Years For Stabbing Woman In The Eye With A Car Key

June 27, 2022

An Escambia County Man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison for stabbing a woman in the eye.

Judge John F. Simon designated Clinton Cooper as a habitual felony offender and a prison releasee reoffender after he was convicted of aggravated battery with great bodily harm. He will be required to serve 15 years of his 30 year sentence day for day as a mandatory minimum sentence.

Cooper stabbed the victim in her eye with a car key and caused multiple injuries to her face following an argument over the victim’s intention to end their relationship.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 