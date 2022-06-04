Escambia Man Accused Of Shooting Two Teens, Including His Child

An Escambia County man was charged with shooting two teenagers Friday afternoon, including his own child.

Christopher Alexander Sidener, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, two 15-year-olds got into a verbal argument on V Street before Sidener arrived with a gun and fired multiple times. Deputies said he is the father of one of the teens that was shot.

Sidener was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $20,000.

The teens’ injuries were not considered non-life threatening.