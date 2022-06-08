Escambia Firefighters Rescue Cat Trapped Under Vehicle

Escambia Fire County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a cat trapped under a vehicle Tuesday in Beulah.

“Upon arrival, an adult cat was found trapped in the spare tire underneath a vehicle in the 7500 block of Oak Lake Road Boulevard. The lowering system that would remove the spare tire was determined inoperable, leading ECFR to use special tools to safely remove the cat,” the fire department said in a statement.

The cat was removed and returned to its owner.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.