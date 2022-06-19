Escambia County Unemployment Rate Unchanged

June 19, 2022

The Escambia County unemployment level held steady last month, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 2.5% in May, unchanged from April.. That represented 3,803 people out of work out of a county workforce of 149,377. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 4.5%, or 6,541 people.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area gained 7,700 private sector jobs (+4.9 percent) over the year in May 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 7,391 over the year, a 3.2 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,000 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+1,800 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.0 percent in May 2022, unchanged from the April 2022 rate, and down 1.9 percentage points from a year ago.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 