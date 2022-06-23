ECSO Seizes Drugs, Guns, Money, Jewelry, Cars And More In Big Raid

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seized several pounds of methamphetamine, 32 grams of fentanyl, guns, vehicles, and thousands of dollars of cash and jewelry in a major narcotics raid.

The ECSO Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served search warrants at five different homes in the county. Three of the homes were in the 3800-block of West Jordan Street, one in the 2400-block of West Belmont Street and one in the 8000-block of Cayenne Way.

At the five addresses, narcotics investigators located 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, 32 grams of fentanyl, 8.1 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of marijuana edibles, 13.4 grams of MDMA, 4.2 grams of heroin, 5.6 grams of oxycodone, a quantity of promethazine, two pints of promethazine with codeine mixed, $17,947 in cash, and 10 guns.

Investigators also seized five vehicles all believed to be used in drug trade: a 2019 Toyota Camry, 2019 Nissan SUV, 2021 Mitsubishi SUV, 2019 Honda, and a 2021 Maserati utility vehicle. Nearly $100,000 in jewelry and other assets were also seized.

This operation was conducted with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pensacola Police Department, and the United States Army – National Guard.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office named seven suspects:

Andrea Howard, 33

Larry Hartley, 34

Cubie Ball, 32

Anthony Moore, 31

Kellie Langle, 40

Marcus Faggard, 51

Kewauntez Matthews, 29

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.