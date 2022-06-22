ECSO Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs Completes FBI Academy

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs has completed the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy

Hobbs has returned to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after completing an intensive 10-week program focusing on communication, leadership, and fitness training led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

Hobbs is the first from the ECSO to complete the FBI National Academy in over 10 years. He joins Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and Chief Tommi Lyter as graduates of this prestigious law enforcement executive program.

“We continuously look for opportunities to improve our service to the community. Training and professionalism are paramount to this mission. We are proud of Commander Hobbs and are certain the training he received will make him an even better public servant,” Simmons said.