ECSO Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs Completes FBI Academy

June 22, 2022

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs has completed the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy

Hobbs has returned to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after completing an intensive 10-week program focusing on communication, leadership, and fitness training led by FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

Hobbs is the first from the ECSO to complete the FBI National Academy in over 10 years. He joins Sheriff Chip W. Simmons and Chief Tommi Lyter as  graduates of this prestigious law enforcement executive program.

“We continuously look for opportunities to improve our service to the community. Training and professionalism are paramount to this mission. We are proud of Commander Hobbs and are certain the training he received will make him an even better public servant,” Simmons said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 