ECSO: Cantonment Vehicle Burglary Suspects Caught On Camera Using Stolen Credit Card

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate several car burglaries in Cantonment and Gonzalez.

As we previously reported, the burglaries occurred early Monday morning in the area of Kingsfield Road, Chemstrand Road, and Old Chemstrand Road. All of the vehicles were reported to be unlocked.

Investigators said the suspects in these newly released photos used a credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles to make a purchase at a store located in the 200 block of Highway 29.

The pictured vehicle below was seen in the area during these burglaries. The ECSO said one of the individuals in the vehicle appears to be a white male wearing a long-sleeved Champion shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, and a blue ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.