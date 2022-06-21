Driver Of Stolen Jeep In Custody After Ramming State Trooper

A suspect in a stolen vehicle rammed a state trooper’s vehicle and attempted to flee Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a state trooper located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot, and the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.

As another trooper pulled in, the Jeep Cherokee rammed the trooper’s car and left the scene, FHP Lt. Jason King told NorthEscambia.com At Highway 29 and W Street, troopers pinned the stolen Jeep against a traffic signal pole and removed the suspect from the vehicle.

Further details are expected to be released later today.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and others, click to enlarge.