Driver Of Stolen Jeep In Custody After Ramming State Trooper
June 21, 2022
A suspect in a stolen vehicle rammed a state trooper’s vehicle and attempted to flee Tuesday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a state trooper located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot, and the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop.
As another trooper pulled in, the Jeep Cherokee rammed the trooper’s car and left the scene, FHP Lt. Jason King told NorthEscambia.com At Highway 29 and W Street, troopers pinned the stolen Jeep against a traffic signal pole and removed the suspect from the vehicle.
Further details are expected to be released later today.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and others, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Driver Of Stolen Jeep In Custody After Ramming State Trooper”
Bad boys, bad boys, what ya gonna do when they come for you!? Bad boys, bad boys!
Good job! I can’t stand a thief!