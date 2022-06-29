Donna Marie Bell

Mrs. Donna Marie Bell, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her Flomaton, AL residence.

Mrs. Bell was born in Middletown, PA and had been a long-time resident of Flomaton, AL. She was an avid hunter and fisherwoman; a computer whiz, seamstress, and thoroughly enjoyed a good book. Dawn Lee McKenna was a favorite author of hers. Donna was a member of Ridge Road Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed encouraging and ministering to young adults. She worked with Liberty National Insurance Company for several years. She worked as IT Director for the City of Brewton while serving as Interim Director of the Brewton Public Library between 1993 – 2002.

Donna and her husband owned and operated W.J. Hall Logging Co. until 2011, where she kept the books.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James William Bell; father and mother, Dewey and Marie Morris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rum and Myrdice Bell; several brothers and sisters-in-law; two baby nieces, Tina Marie Morris, and Melanie Nycole Joyner; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. And one special furry friend, Mickey.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeanie Bell Smith of Flomaton; one son, John William Bell of Pueblo, CO; one sister, Debbie (Jeff) Wright of Pineview; one brother, Jerry (Margaret) Morris of Pineview; two granddaughters, Hannah (Artimus) Bell of Denver, CO, and Alyssa (Nyx) Blackwell of Milton, FL; one adopted granddaughter, Corynn Meyer of Denver, CO; two grandsons, Tristan Bell of Flomaton, Tyler Bell of Pueblo, CO; one paternal aunt, Eleanor Morris Whitacre; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And one special furry friend, Sue-Sue.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. from the chapel of Craver’s Funeral Home with Bro. Mitch Herring, Bro. Kris Chancery officiating.