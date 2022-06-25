DeSantis Signs ECUA Term Limits Bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday that establishes term limits for Emerald Coast Utility Authority (ECUA) board members.

“Any person elected to two consecutive full terms as a member of the Board subsequent to July 1, 2021, is not eligible for election to the Board for the next succeeding term,” the bill states. That means in the future, no one can run for more than two consecutive terms on the board.

The ECUA bill was one of my passion projects from my campaign trail. After knocking 14,000 doors accountability was one of the biggest concerns of constituents,” Rep. Michelle Salzman, bill sponsor, told NorthEscambia.com Friday evening. “Creating a more collaborative relationship with all government agencies was a goal of mine that I knew would address a majority of the issues I heard from folks.

“The grand jury report was a guide to the other actionable steps — which included the suggestion of term limits. Having spoken to thousands of voters, I knew that they wanted term limits as well,” she said.

A 2018 grand jury report, which was not made public until September 2020, recommended term limits for ECUA. The grand jury found that a lack of term limits “has created a sense of complacency and has fostered an overreliance on the executive director and attorneys.”

The bill also creates a faster process for filling any vacant seats on the ECUA board.

On January 20, 2019, District 3 board member Elvin McCorvey passed away at age 74. DeSantis did not appoint anyone until late November 2019 when he named Cedric Alexander to the seat.

Under the bill signed Friday, if the governor fails to make an appointment within 90 days of the vacancy, the chair of the ECUA board will nominate two people from the district with the vacancy as potential replacements. The remaining members, excluding the chair, will select one of the nominees by majority vote.

“We used the opportunity to review many components of the law and were able to update other key components of the bill to help create a more efficient process for things such as filling vacant seats on the board,” Salzman added.