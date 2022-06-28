Deputies Seek Pair For Using Fraudulent Debit Card At Beulah Grocery Store

Deputies are looking for two people they say were caught on a camera using a fraudulent debit card.

The man and woman used the debit card to make a purchase at the Publix in Beulah, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. They were seen leaving in a newer model white Dodge Ram with a toolbox attached to the bed of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.