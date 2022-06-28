Deputies Seek Pair For Using Fraudulent Debit Card At Beulah Grocery Store
June 28, 2022
Deputies are looking for two people they say were caught on a camera using a fraudulent debit card.
The man and woman used the debit card to make a purchase at the Publix in Beulah, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. They were seen leaving in a newer model white Dodge Ram with a toolbox attached to the bed of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.
Comments
One Response to “Deputies Seek Pair For Using Fraudulent Debit Card At Beulah Grocery Store”
Oh, you are so gonna get caught and go to jail. Best mug shots I’ve ever seen.