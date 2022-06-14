Delayed Bellview Library Expected To Open In August (With Gallery)

The completion of the new Bellview Library is overdue, but the grand opening day is getting closer.

‘We are knocking on the door,” Escambia County Interim Administrator Wes Moreno said. “We are still waiting on some windows and such to come in.”

The $3.8 million plus library was due to open in the spring, but materials delays have pushed that date out to likely August.

“We wish it was coming together a little bit faster, but like every other project we’re doing right now, we are waiting on materials,” Moreno said. One of the biggest delays has been windows; several triangular window openings around the building are covered with plywood.

The main portion of the library will consist of a large open space that is divided into areas such as a lobby, a story time area, a youth area and an adult reading area. This large open space will provide entrances to other support spaces such as multiple study rooms, staff rooms, a computer area and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room. The development of the building’s façade was inspired by origami, the art of folding paper, which is why there are angles throughout the building.

“This is a long-needed amenity for the west side of Pensacola and District 1,” D1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “It’s been a longtime coming, and I’ll be proud to get it done.”

At 12,000 square feet, the library is located on about four acres at 6425 Mobile Highway, near Bellview Elementary and Bellview Middle schools. About 2,000 square feet of the structure is a former bank; the remainder is a new addition.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



