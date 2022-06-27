Conine Homers Twice For Wahoos In Walk-Off Loss To Biloxi

June 27, 2022

Griffin Conine homered twice and drove in four runs, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t hold an early 8-2 lead in a walk-off 9-8 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday night.

Jefry Yan (L, 1-2) was one out away from his first save in the ninth inning before allowing a walk-off three-run double to Biloxi’s Jason Lopez as the Shuckers won the series four games to two.

Conine’s first homer in the first inning was followed by a three-run second inning in which Norel González and Devin Hairston collected RBI singles. By the time Conine blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas, the Blue Wahoos led 7-2.

Cody Mincey allowed three runs over 5.0 solid innings for Pensacola, departing with an 8-2 advantage after a José Devers RBI single in the sixth inning. Andrew McInvale worked a clean sixth inning, but Aneurys Zabala allowed three runs in the seventh and Yan came up just short in his bid to lock down a Blue Wahoos win as the Shuckers walked off for the second time in three nights.

The Blue Wahoos end the first half with a 35-29 record, champions of the South Division and playoff bound for the first time since 2019.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin the second half with a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 