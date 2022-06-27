Conine Homers Twice For Wahoos In Walk-Off Loss To Biloxi

Griffin Conine homered twice and drove in four runs, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t hold an early 8-2 lead in a walk-off 9-8 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday night.

Jefry Yan (L, 1-2) was one out away from his first save in the ninth inning before allowing a walk-off three-run double to Biloxi’s Jason Lopez as the Shuckers won the series four games to two.

Conine’s first homer in the first inning was followed by a three-run second inning in which Norel González and Devin Hairston collected RBI singles. By the time Conine blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas, the Blue Wahoos led 7-2.

Cody Mincey allowed three runs over 5.0 solid innings for Pensacola, departing with an 8-2 advantage after a José Devers RBI single in the sixth inning. Andrew McInvale worked a clean sixth inning, but Aneurys Zabala allowed three runs in the seventh and Yan came up just short in his bid to lock down a Blue Wahoos win as the Shuckers walked off for the second time in three nights.

The Blue Wahoos end the first half with a 35-29 record, champions of the South Division and playoff bound for the first time since 2019.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin the second half with a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos