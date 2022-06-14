Century Man Accused Of The Battery Of An Older Adult In Wheelchair

June 14, 2022

A Century man is accused of the battery of an older adult in a wheelchair.

Phillip Blake Moore, 34, was charged with felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Moore allegedly punched the victim in the side of his head, grabbed him around his neck and “slammed him in his wheelchair”, according to an arrest report.

“I located Moore inside the residence lying in his bed speaking incoherently. Due to previous dealings I have had with Moore, I know this is a normal behavior for him so I did not attempt to ask Moore any questions,” the responding deputy wrote.

The victim was able to leave the house and call for help. He refused treatment from EMS.

Moore remained in the Escambia County Jail early Tuesday with bond set at $25,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 