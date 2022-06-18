Cantonment Woman Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Dirt Bike Crash

A Cantonment woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a dirt bike crash Friday evening on Quintette Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the dirt bike was traveling west on the shoulder of East Quintette Road near Frank Ard Road when the driver lost control and the bike overturned about 7:30 p.m.

A 24-year old female passenger was thrown from the dirt bike. She was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital and was listed in critical condition Friday night, according to FHP. The 36-year old male driver suffered only minor injuries.

FHP is continuing their investigation.