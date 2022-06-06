Cantonment Man Fell Out Of A Window With Cocaine During Search Warrant, ECSO Says

June 6, 2022

A Cantonment man fell out of the window of a home with cocaine as a search warrant was being executed, according to an arrest report.

Jeremy Charles Grandison, 42, was charged with possession of cocaine and obstruction without violence.

Grandison fled the residence as law enforcement announced their presence. A deputy watching the perimeter observed Grandison exit through a window and fall to the ground, the report states. He ignored commands to stop and fled on foot.

He was captured nearby with 8.5 grams of cocaine on his person, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Grandison was released from the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 