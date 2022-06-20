Cantonment Man Charged With Kidnapping, Choking His Wife

A Cantonment man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and then choking his wife.

Michael Demetera Kirkland, 53, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and felony kidnapping.

Kirkland allegedly picked up his wife and carried her from her residence to his residence before choking her when she attempted to leave. The victim told deputies that she was unable to breath as Kirkland grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck. He took her to West Florida Hospital for treatment, but she was too afraid to tell the nurse what happened, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Kirkland told deputies he went to the victim’s residence to take food to his children, but he was unable to remember all of the events until he took her to the hospital, the report continues.

The ECSO said the victim had injuries consistent with a person who has been “severely choked”.

Kirkland remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $20,000.