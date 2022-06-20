Blue Wahoos Foiled in Finale, But Move One Step Closer To Division Title

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 5-1 to the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday afternoon, but a Biloxi loss in Chattanooga drew the club one step closer to their first division title since 2017.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead over Biloxi in the South Division, and will need to win only one of their six remaining first-half games against the Shuckers beginning on Tuesday to claim a postseason berth.

Cody Mincey (L, 3-3) gave his team six innings in a losing effort, allowing four runs on nine hits. The Smokies broke the ice in the second when, enabled by a Mincey throwing error, Bryce Ball and Cole Roederer hit RBI singles to take a 3-0 lead.

Roederer would strike again in the sixth with an RBI single to extend the Tennessee advantage to 4-0. The left fielder finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk and three RBI.

Pensacola couldn’t solve Smokies starter Ryan Jensen, who turned in 3.0 scoreless innings. Long reliever Dalton Stambaugh (W, 4-1) ran into trouble in the seventh, as Jan Mercado got the Blue Wahoos on the board with an RBI infield single, but Blake Whitney (S, 1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and kept the game from getting any closer.

The Blue Wahoos will enjoy an off day on Monday before their series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos