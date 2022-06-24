Blue Wahoos Clinch First Half Title With 10-6 Win At Biloxi

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos clinched the First Half South Division title with a thrilling 10-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

The Blue Wahoos are headed to the postseason for the sixth time in team history, their first time since 2019, and have claimed their first division title since 2017.

Zach McCambley (W, 3-4) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and allowed only two runs over 5.2 innings in a clutch performance. The Blue Wahoos scored five runs in the ninth, enough to withstand a four-run Biloxi rally in the bottom half, to lock in their playoff spot.

After four scoreless innings, the Blue Wahoos took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Bubba Hollins and an RBI double from Devin Hairston against Nick Bennett (L, 3-6). They extended the lead to 5-0 in the sixth thanks to a two-run double from Paul McIntosh and a pivotal passed ball that brought home another run.

McCambley didn’t allow a run until the sixth, when Jakson Reetz hit a two-out, two-run single to bring the score to 5-2, but Anthony Maldonado entered and came through with a strikeout of Felix Valerio to keep the Shuckers at bay.

Biloxi threatened again in the eighth, but Jefry Yan escaped a jam with an inning-ending double play against Thomas Dillard to preserve the 5-2 lead.

The Blue Wahoos exploded for five runs in the ninth against J.T. Hintzen, highlighted by another two-run double from McIntosh to take a 10-2 lead. Colton Hock allowed four runs on five hits in the ninth, but struck out Jason Lopez to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Friday

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos