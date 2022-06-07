$7.2 Million In Safety Improvements Now Underway On East Nine Mile Road

Work is now underway on a $7.2 million Florida Department of Transportation project to improve safety on a 2.3 mile segment of East Nine Mile Road.

Planned safety improvements between Chemstrand Road and Baldridge Road include:

Widening the turn lanes to include five-foot bicycle lanes in each direction.

Traffic signal upgrades.

Guardrail, pavement markings, and sidewalk enhancements.

Drainage improvements.

Milling and resurfacing all turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

FDOT said the project is anticipated to be complete by the Summer of 2023.

During construction, drivers and bicyclists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. Lane closures will be limited to the 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. timeframe seven days a week. Pedestrian detours will be in place while sidewalk improvements are underway.

Pictured: Work on Nine Mile Road at Chemstrand Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.