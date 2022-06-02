Northview, Jay, Central Students Take Part In Washington Youth Tour

Four area students recently participated in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association annual Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

Northview High School junior Drake Driskell, Jay High School senior Caroline Harp, and seniors Hannah Bott and Taylor Baggett from Central High School were Escambia River Electric Cooperative representatives on the tour.

“Sponsoring students for this exciting, educational trip is just one of the ways we invest in our youth,” says Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC.

On the weeklong Youth Tour, students visited many of the major monuments and memorials, including the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the National Cathedral and more. The students also visited Capitol Hill where they met with members of Congress.

“Being in Washington DC for a week was nothing short of amazing! Seeing all the monuments, museums, buildings, national documents, and history in DC was absolutely fascinating,” said Harp.

This year, 34 students from cooperatives across Florida took part.

