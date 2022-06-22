Escaped Inmate From Atmore Prison Remains On The Run Over Two Weeks Later

An inmate that escaped from the Fountain prison in Atmore has now been on the run for over two weeks.

Inmate Edward Williams, 41, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, June 12, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He is described as a black male, six-feet one-inch tall, 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan colored state inmate uniform. He was serving a 999 year, 99 month and 99 day sentence for multiple 2004 first degree robbery convictions in Jefferson County.

Williams was one of three inmates reported as having escaped from Fountain within the last month. One was recaptured a few hours later by U.S. Marshals. Another inmate, Corey Daniel Gable, was reported as escaped and then recaptured, but NorthEscambia.com found that he had actually been released by mistake.