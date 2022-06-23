FHP Seeks Possible Witness To Fatal Highway 29 Wreck In Molino

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking a possible witness to a fatal crash that happened on Highway 29 in Molino about 12:40 p.m. on June 10.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control as his southbound Ford F150 pulling a utility trailer crossed over the median and overturned multiple times, coming to rest into the northbound lanes of Highway 29 between Highway 196 and Chance Road. Lance Smith, age 39 of Cantonment, was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS. A 16-year male passenger from Molino was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they are looking for a man that possibly witnessed the crash but did not call 911 or stay to provide a statement to law enforcement.

“He is NOT in trouble, we would just like to speak with him about what he observed that day,” FHP Lt. Jason King wrote in an email Thursday morning.

The possible witness was driving a dark colored (possibly black) Dodge Ram four door pickup truck with what appeared to be tinted windows, and possibly with a tool box in the bed. The actual truck is pictured above.

The driver was described as being about six-feet tall, about 250-300 pounds with short hair that is gray or salt-and-pepper colored. He is about 40-50 years old. Troopers believe is is familiar with the area of the crash and is possibly from the local area.

“This person is under no investigation. We would just like to speak with him as to what he observed that day,” King stressed.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 484-5000 and ask for, or leave a message for, Corporal A. Roeber or Corporal C. Knowles.

Pictured: A fatal crash on Highway 29 in Molino the afternoon of June. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.