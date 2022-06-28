10,000 Pound Food Giveaway This Afternoon In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a drive-thru 10,000 pound food giveaway Tuesday afternoon at Carver Park on Webb Street.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. Identification is required.

If the weather is too hot or storming, distribution may begin “a little earlier,” according to organizers.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.