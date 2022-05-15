William “Fred” Peacock

William “Fred” Peacock, known by many as Gator, age 83, born April 4, 1939 in Brewton, AL passed away Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at his home in Pace, FL.

The early years Fred was known for his large logging & pulpwood operation, his Gulf gas station and his love for building racecars. Later he traveled the globe and worked as a Pipefitter/Millwright and was loved by all. In his retirement years, he helped anyone he knew, anyone in need and loved watching his old Westerns and Mayberry.

He is preceded in death by his parents William “Hill” and Florence Peacock of Brewton, AL and 5 of his 11 siblings, Ethel Nowak, Lucy Pebbles, Clayton (Kathy) Peacock, and Barbara Jean Graham.

Fred had a large family and is survived by wife, Lorraine (Kittrell) Peacock, his five children Collette, Marlene, Teddy, Angie (JR) Price-Williams, Misty (Ken) Irwin, and stepdaughters, Cindy Weaver, and Debbie Holliman. Fred has 12 grandkids, Niccole Lassiter, Chris (Trishia) Driscoll, Jolene Wolfe, Jeannie Hansen, Justin Holliday, Shawna Carnley, Brianna Blackwell, Tiffany Rose, Ceciley Martiniere, Timothy Irwin, Laney Irwin, Raelyn Irwin, and his 15 great-grandkids. His wife Lorraine had her kids and Fred loved every one of them along with all the grands and great-grands. Fred is also survived by his siblings, Maxine Sutton, Peggy Rotella, Ann Manning, James Peacock, Rachael O’Connor, and Lewis Peacock.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Faith Chapel Funeral North at 1000 Hwy. 29 in Cantonment. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00 and Service begins at 1:00 p.m. The Pallbearers will be: Teddy Peacock, Christopher Driscoll, Clay Peacock, Timothy Burrell, Weston Weaver, Eddie Coker, Gabe Jackson, Devon Driscoll with Honorary Pallbearers being Carroll Clark, Bobby Land and Doug Patterson. In lieu of flowers contributions to Farm Hill Baptist or the charity of choice to honor Fred.