Vehicle Stolen During Armed Robbery Is Wrecked In Cantonment Yard

A vehicle stolen during an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Brownsville was wrecked in the front yard of a home on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported armed robbery of a person about 2:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Z Street.

Two suspects allegedly took items including a wallet and phone from the victim, displaying what appeared to be an “AR-style” rifle, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. The suspects fled the area in a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger. The ECSO later received reports of the Dodge Charger being driven recklessly in the area of Pine Forest Road and Highway 297A.

Responding deputies arrived shortly after the stolen vehicle hit a tree and flipped into the yard of a home on Highway 297A and Sandicrest Lane, near the Heritage Baptist Church. Southard said deputies had not pursued the vehicle prior to the crash.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and then transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the armed robbery and stolen vehicle, and the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash. Further details. including the names of those involved, have not been released.

