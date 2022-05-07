Two Juveniles Charged With Shooting Man, 71, During Armed Robbery

Two juveniles have been charged with shooting a 71-yaer old man in the face with a pellet gun during an armed robbery in Escambia County.

Tykie Smith, 14, and Juan-Yeia Smith-Wyer, 16, are charged in connection with the incident at a convenience store on Johnson Avenue at Airway Drive.

Deputies said the victim was cashing a $100 winning lottery ticket when Smith-Wyer asked him for $20 of his winnings. The victim told the teen no and left the store. As the man walked through the parking lot, Smith approached the man and pointed a black Glock pellet gun directly at him.

Smith demanded cash and then shot at the victim from point-blank range six times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects’ getaway car was located by deputies behind a shed outside a house in the 600 block of Smiley Avenue.

Smith was located inside the shed, along with the white hoodie he was wearing during the robbery and an empty CO2 cartridge. Smith-Wyer and the black Glock pellet gun were found inside the home.

Smith was charged with attempted robbery, aggravated battery, and criminal mischief. Smith-Wyer was charged with accessory to robbery and concealing evidence.