Two Dead In Escambia County Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead in a murder-suicide in Escambia County Monday afternoon.

A man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself at the Stoddert Place Apartments on Tiger Lily Drive off Blue Angel Parkway, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The two were reportedly a couple, and had a young infant.

The infant was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, along with other witnesses. None of them were injured, and the infant is now in the care of a relative.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not released any names as their investigation continues.