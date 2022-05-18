Traffic Stop Leads To Three Drug Arrests In Flomaton

A traffic stop on Highway 31 in Flomaton for an improper lane change led to the arrest of three people on drug charges.

The Flomaton Police Department said a leafy substance believed to be spice, hydrocodone and other unidentifiable pills were found in the vehicle.

Jonathon Darroll Rabon, 40, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (spice) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jo Seaphers Rabon, 66, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (spice and hydrocodone) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Denise Evans Salter, 60 was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (spice) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pictured: (left to right) Jonathon Darroll Rabon, Jo Seaphers Rabon and Angela Denise Evans Salter.