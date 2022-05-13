Three Home Runs As Wahoos Win Third Straight

May 13, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos brought home eight runs on three home runs as they won their third straight ballgame on Thursday night, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 9-8 to pull back to the .500 mark.

Ray-Patrick Didder hit the club’s first grand slam of the season, Santiago Chávez blasted a three-run homer in his return to Pensacola, and Jerar Encarnacion stayed hot with his team-leading eighth homer in a 3-for-4 night.

Rocket City scored three early runs against Will Stewart (W, 1-1) in the first inning, as Braxton Martinez hit a two-run double and Kevin Maitan brought home a run on an RBI groundout. Bryce Teodosio hit a solo homer in the second to put the Trash Pandas ahead 4-0.

Stewart completed 5.0 innings, working scoreless ball the rest of his night, allowing the offense to get back in the game. Didder’s grand slam in the second tied things up against Aaron Hernandez (L, 0-2), and the Blue Wahoos put two men aboard in the fourth inning before reliever Kolton Ingram served up Chávez’s three-run home run to put Pensacola ahead 7-4.

Encarnacion homered in the fifth, giving him hits in seven consecutive at-bats on the heels of Wednesday’s 4-for-4 performance. Griffin Conine got in on the act with a two-out RBI single in the sixth that proved to be the game-winning run.

Maitan and Trey Cabbage hit solo homers against Anthony Maldonado, and Teodosio hit a two-run single off Dylan Bice in the eighth to bring Rocket City within a run. Colton Hock (S, 4) remained perfect in save opportunities this season, working a scoreless ninth.

Winners of three straight for the first time this season, the Blue Wahoos are now 15-15 on the season and have pulled into a tie for first place after Montgomery was swept by Tennessee in a doubleheader.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 