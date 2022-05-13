Three Home Runs As Wahoos Win Third Straight

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos brought home eight runs on three home runs as they won their third straight ballgame on Thursday night, defeating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 9-8 to pull back to the .500 mark.

Ray-Patrick Didder hit the club’s first grand slam of the season, Santiago Chávez blasted a three-run homer in his return to Pensacola, and Jerar Encarnacion stayed hot with his team-leading eighth homer in a 3-for-4 night.

Rocket City scored three early runs against Will Stewart (W, 1-1) in the first inning, as Braxton Martinez hit a two-run double and Kevin Maitan brought home a run on an RBI groundout. Bryce Teodosio hit a solo homer in the second to put the Trash Pandas ahead 4-0.

Stewart completed 5.0 innings, working scoreless ball the rest of his night, allowing the offense to get back in the game. Didder’s grand slam in the second tied things up against Aaron Hernandez (L, 0-2), and the Blue Wahoos put two men aboard in the fourth inning before reliever Kolton Ingram served up Chávez’s three-run home run to put Pensacola ahead 7-4.

Encarnacion homered in the fifth, giving him hits in seven consecutive at-bats on the heels of Wednesday’s 4-for-4 performance. Griffin Conine got in on the act with a two-out RBI single in the sixth that proved to be the game-winning run.

Maitan and Trey Cabbage hit solo homers against Anthony Maldonado, and Teodosio hit a two-run single off Dylan Bice in the eighth to bring Rocket City within a run. Colton Hock (S, 4) remained perfect in save opportunities this season, working a scoreless ninth.

Winners of three straight for the first time this season, the Blue Wahoos are now 15-15 on the season and have pulled into a tie for first place after Montgomery was swept by Tennessee in a doubleheader.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos



