Tate High Football Alumnus Shermari Jones Signs With The Cincinnati Bengals (With Gallery)

Tate High School football alumnus Shermari Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Right after the NFL draft, the Bengals moved to sign Jones as an undrafted free agent.

Jones had 1,040 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season with Coastal Carolina. He graduated in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and sport management.

In his senior season at Tate in 2017, Jones had 1,076 total rushing yards on 148 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 119.6 yards per game He had 15 rushing touchdowns.

We reached back into the NorthEscambia.com archives and pulled a collection of photos from Jones’ senior season at Tate. Look for #5 in this gallery.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge. (Coastal Carolina image courtesy CCU.)