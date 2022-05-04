Tate Beats Crestview To Head To District Championship Game

The Tate Aggies advanced to the 1-6A championship game on Thursday with a big 12-2 semifinal win over Crestview Tuesday night.

Josiah Glodfelter pitched a complete game for Tate, allowing five hits and two runs in five innings while striking out three.

Cady Kelly led the Aggies at the plate with two hits. Clif Quiggins, Drew Reaves, Bray Touchstone, Jackson Penton and Jay Davis had one hit apiece.

No 2. Tate will face No. 1 Pace Thursday for the district championship.

