Smoke Plume From Controlled Agricultural Burn Seen For Miles

A large plume of smoke Tuesday afternoon could be seen from Davisville, Bratt, Walnut Hill, Atmore.

It was 160 acre agricultural controlled burn of a field post-harvest in the area of Greenland Road and Dortch Road.

Pictured: A smoke plume from the controlled burn of a field could be seen for miles. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.