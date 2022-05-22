Showers And Storms Possible For Sunday

May 22, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

