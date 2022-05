Rotary Academic All-Stars Named From Northview, ECHS, Escambia Academy, Atmore Christian

The Atmore Rotary Club has named 182 area high school students as Academic All-Stars.

The Academic All-Star program is open to students who attend Northview High School, Atmore Christian School, Escambia County High School or Escambia Academy. To be named an Academic All-Star, a student must have maintained at least a B average in every subject for each grading period of the school year.

There were 117 Academic All-Stars from Northview High School, 23 from Escambia Academy, five from Atmore Christian School and 37 from Escambia County High School.

The Rotary Club presented over $30,000 in scholarships this year to 43 seniors. Each four-year Senior Academic All Star also received a scholarship for $1,000. The seniors who have been an Academic All Star for three years received $700, two year seniors received $600, and one-year seniors received $500. The program excludes Northview students that are full-time dual enrolled.

Those honored as Atmore Rotary Club Academic All Stars were:

(Four-Year Academic All-Stars are denoted with asterisks.)

NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

Ashton Connor Covan

Colton Ray Criswell

Beau Gavan Daw

Payton Kathleen Daw

Michael Moses Delarosa

Maddie Mae Driskell

Cody Allen Geneux

Jamison Abigail Gilman

Braden R Glick

Noah Webster Goslee

Jade Skye Howell

Mary Catherine Hughes

Aubrey Marie Jordan

Madison Ann Levins

Kaitlin Rena Lloyd

Brooke Cay Lytton

Mattie Leann McLaney

Evan Alexander Metlock

Addison Joy Miller

Ryan James Phillips

Colby Alexander Pugh

Brianna Grace Reynolds

Ally Bama Richardson

Jaden Satterwhite

Maggie Elizabeth Scott

Lilly Grace Smallwood

Mallory Kaitlyn Smith

Lauren Ashley Stinson

Jayden Kenneth White

Brian James Yoder

10th Grade

Rabekah Danielle Abbott

Raegan Michelle Abbott

Kendall Anne Alvare

Sarah Elaine Bailey

Doria Beach

Kendal Brooke Beasley

Ava McKenzie Brock

Chloe Faith Criswell

Riley Elizabeth Dawson

Carsyn Laine Dortch

Emma Lynn Doyle

Austin David Dunsford

Mayson Claire Edwards

Brandon Lee Ferguson

Raleigh Sienna Gibson

Kaylie B Glick

Maggie Rose Godwin

Makayla Jane Golson

Kylie Breann Grantham

Madalyn Marie Grimes

Ava Kate Gurganus

Allissa Leanne Hagquist

Berklee Savannah Hall

Leah Kathryn Hetrick

Ja’Niya I’Yonna Hooks

Meredith Makenzie Johnston

Sarah Kate Long

Caden Thomas Mills

Austin Minchew

Jaquez Keyshaun Moorer

Jackson Johnny Mac Parker

Daniel Tyler Riggs

Wesley Sanders

Angel Alicia Schoonover

Wyatt Alexander Scruggs

Dequan Rashad Shabazz

Mandell Levan Smith

Skyler Marie Williams

11th Grade

Clayton Mitchell Allen

Leah Kalyn Anderson

Terrell Luke Bridges

Cason Terry Burkett

Ethan Scott Collier

Drake Allen Driskell

Logan Taylor Faith

Emma Sage Gilmore

Audrey Grace Goetter

William Cross Goslee

Gabriel Kohle Harigel

Cayla Jocelyn Houston

Shelby Lynn Kent

Trent Austin Knighten

Sarah Kennedy Long

Bayllon David Matson

Megan T McGhee

Jaidyn Gaia Nordman

David Kaden Odom

Chase Randal Pugh

Wyatt Lee Ramsey

Madison Lee Rowinsky

Simeon Sanders

Dustin James Santinelli

McKenna Rae Simmons

Audrey Michelle Stuckey

Elijah-Dean Schuster Suratos

Preston Clay Wilson

Blake Richard Yoder

12th Grade

John Blake Bashore ****

Cheveyo Dasan Bingham

Hunter Shane Borelli ****

Tereasia Siamone Burt

Miyhanna Patrice Davidson

Casandra Lynn Davis

Presley Sharee Dortch

Kaitlin Hope Gafford ****

Holley Danielle Gilley

Jason Zane Gurganus ****

Ethan Riley Kilburn ****

Taylor Lynn Levins ****

Kaia Kalifa Montgomery

Travis Brock Nelson

Makayla Shana Ramsey ****

Benjamin Charles Rowinsky

Jessica Faith Stabler

Jordan Alise Stanley

Madison Victoria Watson

ESCAMBIA ACADEMY

9th Grade

Travis Andrews

Kelan Jurey

Cade Leachman

Campbell Reiley Morgan

Ana Chesley Robinson

10th Grade

Patrick Byrd

Eli Covington

Timmy Doerr

Coleman Dyess

Hannah Johnson

Caitlin Lanham

Zeke McElhaney

11th Grade

Tiffany Gookin

Abby-Kate Helton

12th Grade

Brian Brown

Braden Crysell

Emma Hall

Brady Howell ****

Jamison Janes

Lillie Lanham

Christopher Long ****

Ja’Daniel Nettles

Landon Sims

Jadon Stevens

ATMORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

10th Grade

Emmett Battles

Elizabeth Terry

11th Grade

Elliott Classen

Claire Girby

12th Grade

Caeden Battles ****

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

Chloe Chyanne Dawson

Brandon Kyle Dean

Charlino Comerian Johnson

Trevion Johnson

Braleigh Cheyenne Lambert

Ashley Mariel Parra

Jaylin Tyshaun Phillips

Lebron Mylik Wilis

Ariyana Gabrielle Young

10th Grade

Keonte Jorge Blue

David Auston Bouler

Jessica Velasco Cuenca

Alasianna Laniyah Davis

Evereona Symone Jackson

Ava Katherine Penner

Stephen Jay Williams

11th Grade

Hasten Randolph Dean III

Breona Lynette Gaines

MarQuise DeVontae Kirk

Tykeria Simone Lambert

Lexi Alexandria Peavy

Shamirica Dy’Neshia Rankins

Aniya Simone Redmond

Summayah Tolbert

12th Grade

Madison Marie Bouler

Tykelui Ohjanai Frye

Nyla Jadae Graves

Sky Elizabeth Gray

La’Asia Sharnae Henderson

Racquel Sarai Knight

Vanaja Jaliyah McCants

Zahria Kendronique McCants

Alyssa Reshawna McMillan

Jessica Lashea McWilliams

Aniya Nykol Stots ****

Bryson Ty-Byas Williams

Jykeria Deasia Wilson

Pictured: Four-year Academic All-Stars honored Thursday night by the Atmore Rotary Club. Photo by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.