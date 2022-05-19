Reimagine Event Is Saturday With Free Food, Free Clothes, Free Lunch And Much More

May 19, 2022

An outreach will be held Saturday in Bellview to help those in need.

Reimagine Belview will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bellview Middle School. There will be free food, free lunch, free diapers, free clothing, bounce houses, free bike giveaways, free haircuts, free laundry detergent, fishing lessons and more.

Bellview Middle School is located at 6201 Mobile Highway.

Pictured: Reimage Cantonment last October at Carver Park. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 