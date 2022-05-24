Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Early Tuesday Morning In Molino

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Molino.

It happened about 3:40 a.m. on Highway 29 at the intersection of Molino Road.

An male in his mid-20s was struck by a passenger car. He was transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.