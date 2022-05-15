One Airlifted Following ATV Crash Near Walnut Hill

May 15, 2022

One person was airlifted to the hospital following an ATV accident Saturday evening west of Walnut Hill.

The accident occurred about 6:30 along Northview Pineville Road, a dirt road between Arthur Brown Road and Nokomis Road. The adult victim was flown by AirCare medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 