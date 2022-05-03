Mostly Sunny, High Today In The Upper 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.