Molino Utilities Considering Rate Increase

Molino Utilities is considering a rate increase.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Molino Utilities board of directors will discuss the possibility of a rate increase. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the company office.

Members that wish to speak at the meeting are asked to contact the utility’s office at (850) 587-5538 before 4 p.m. Monday to be placed on the agenda.